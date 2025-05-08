Punjab vs Delhi game in Indian Premier League abandoned after power outage

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — A power failure led to the abandonment of the Indian Premier League game between Punjab Kings…

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — A power failure led to the abandonment of the Indian Premier League game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday with both teams awarded one point.

One of the light towers at the stadium malfunctioned due to the outage, and the game was called off.

Rain and a wet outfield had delayed the start by an 90 minutes and Punjab cruised to 122-1 in 10.1 overs before the outage.

“Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned,” the IPL said in a statement. “BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees.”

Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50 not out) both took on the new ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Dushmantha Chameera as Punjab raced to 50 in the first four overs.

Arya completed his third half-century of the season soon after the batting powerplay of six overs off just 25 balls. Prabhsimran became the first uncapped batter to score four successive half-centuries in the IPL that featured seven boundaries.

Arya smashed six sixes and five boundaries in his aggressive knock of 34 balls before he top-edged fast bowler T. Natarajan and the players walked off the field due to power failure.

It was the last game of the season in Dharamsala after the organizers shifted Punjab’s scheduled game on Sunday against Mumbai Indians from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad because of India-Pakistan tensions.

The IPL cited logistical challenges on Thursday.

Airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh — where Punjab Kings are based — have been closed for civilian and commercial purposes since Wednesday. Airports across India’s northwestern corridor have been similarly closed off.

