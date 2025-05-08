Punjab-Mumbai IPL game shifted to Ahmedabad owing to India-Pakistan tensions

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians game in the Indian Premier League on Sunday was shifted from Dharamsala…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians game in the Indian Premier League on Sunday was shifted from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad because of the India-Pakistan tensions.

The IPL cited logistical challenges on Thursday.

Airports in Dharamsala and Chandigarh — where Punjab Kings are based — have been closed for civilian and commercial purposes since Wednesday. Airports across India’s north-western corridor have been similarly closed off owing to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

With the airports shut down, there was no way for Mumbai Indians to reach Chandigarh or Dharamsala. There was another logistical challenge awaiting the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals squads, as well as broadcast crews, to travel from Dharamsala to their next respective venues.

Punjab takes on Delhi in Dharamsala in a crucial game on Thursday. Both teams will take a 10-hour road journey to New Delhi after the game. The Capitals play Gujarat Titans at home next, and the Kings fly from Delhi to Ahmedabad for their next game against the Mumbai Indians.

Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai are all in contention for the four knockout spots.

Despite shifting Sunday’s game to Ahmedabad, there were other operational challenges as well: Narendra Modi Stadium was adorned with Gujarat Titans sponsor branding as its home ground.

Punjab hosts the game on Sunday, so shaping a neutral tone to the venue presents another challenge as Gujarat has two more home games on May 14 and 18.

