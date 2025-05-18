PSV wins Dutch soccer title after dramatic late-season collapse by Ajax

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — One of Europe’s most staggering and turbulent title races culminated Sunday in PSV Eindhoven being crowned…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — One of Europe’s most staggering and turbulent title races culminated Sunday in PSV Eindhoven being crowned Dutch champion at the expense of big rival Ajax, whose late-season meltdown couldn’t be saved by a win in the final round.

PSV retained the title by beating Sparta Rotterdam 3-1, with United States midfielder Malik Tillman scoring the third goal to settle any nerves with Ajax playing — and winning — its match taking place at the same time.

Ajax won 2-0 at home to FC Twente but that wasn’t enough for the Amsterdam club, which finished a point behind PSV despite holding a nine-point lead with five games remaining.

Then Ajax went on a four-match winless run that included two losses and two draws – an epic collapse that allowed PSV to make up the deficit in dramatic fashion and, ultimately, clinch a 26th Eredivisie title.

