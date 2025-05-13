Professional Fighters League launches an MMA division in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — The Professional Fighters League has launched a new international division in Australia and New Zealand to showcase…

SYDNEY (AP) — The Professional Fighters League has launched a new international division in Australia and New Zealand to showcase mixed martial arts competitors in the Oceania region.

The PFL Pacific was launched in Sydney on Tuesday, expanding the league’s reach into the southern hemisphere.

“It has been a priority of ours to bring the Professional Fighters League to Australia and the Pacific region,” PFL chief executive Peter Murray said in a statement. “With the launch of PFL Pacific, we’re also building a foundation for long-term growth and aiming to crown more Aussie champions than any other league over the next three years.”

The PLF is partnering with the streaming service Stan and Australia’s Nine Network in a broadcasting deal that covers subscription, pay-per-view and free-to-air TV.

The first PFL Pacific tournament will take place next year across four live events featuring regional fighters in single-elimination brackets and using the league’s “win and advance” format.

The PFL Pacific launch was days after it emerged former France and Manchester United player Patrice Evra’s PFL Europe debut scheduled for May 23 had been postponed.

The 43-year-old Evra, who retired from soccer in 2019, has been training in combat alongside MMA star Cédric Doumbé.

