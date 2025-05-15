Pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross diagnosed with colon cancer

Longtime pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross has colon cancer. The 73-year-old Ross said in a social media post that he…

Longtime pro wrestling commentator Jim Ross has colon cancer.

The 73-year-old Ross said in a social media post that he was diagnosed this week and is scheduled to have surgery in the next two weeks.

“I appreciate your concern and support,” he said.

Ross is best known for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment from 1993 to 2013. His catch phrases have seeped into popular culture and made him one of the most popular wrestling play-by-play voices of all time.

The line, “My God” or “By God,” said in his Oklahoma accent after a particularly shocking moment, is perhaps his most famous. Other emphatic calls such as “He’s broken in half” and “That man has a family” often replace the original commentary over hard-hitting football highlights on social media.

Ross is an avid Oklahoma Sooners football fan and booster who often has walked to the ring with the school’s fight song, “Boomer Sooner,” playing.

Ross, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019.

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery,” AEW said in a statement.

