Press and Thompson score for Angel City in 2-0 win over Utah in the NWSL

Christen Press came off the bench to score and Angel City beat the Utah Royals 2-0 in the National Women’s…

Christen Press came off the bench to score and Angel City beat the Utah Royals 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night in Los Angeles.

In Friday’s only other NWSL game, Racing Louisville beat Gotham FC 1-0.

Press made an instant impact after she entered the match in place of Claire Emslie in the 65th minute. Twenty-five seconds after stepping onto the field, Press outfoxed Madison Pogarch then curled the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

Alyssa Thompson doubled Angel City’s lead when she rifled a shot off the post and into the back of the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Angel City defender Savy King was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after going down with a non-contact injury in the 78th minute. The team said she was responsive and with club medical staff and family.

It was the first shutout of the season for Angel City (4-2-2).

Utah (1-6-1) has now lost six of its last seven matches.

Flint leads Racing to win at home

Taylor Flint scored to give Racing Louisville its first home win of the season at Lynn Family Stadium.

Flint received the ball in space and then sent it into the back of the net from nearly 30 yards out in the 56th minute. It was the 10th NWSL goal of the midfielder’s career but her first from outside of the box.

Esther González missed a chance to equalize for Gotham (3-3-3) when she failed to score a header from close range in the 72nd.

Gotham dominated possession (63%) and outshot Louisville 13-9. The game was a physical and aggressive encounter, with Louisville (3-3-2) committing one less foul (16) than Gotham (17).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.