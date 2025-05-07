Police raid clinic to seize Maradona’s complete medical records

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police carried out an overnight raid at a Buenos Aires health clinic to seize Diego…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police carried out an overnight raid at a Buenos Aires health clinic to seize Diego Maradona’s complete medical records following a court order during the trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the former soccer star’s death.

Pablo Dimitroff, the medical director at Los Olivos clinic, testified that Maradona underwent pre-surgical studies, and the operation was performed by a neurosurgeon at that center without complications.

Those studies were not included in Maradona’s medical history and trial judges ordered the raid to seize all Maradona files dated between Nov. 3 and 11, 2020.

Maradona had surgery for a hematoma that formed between his skull and brain and stayed in intensive care at Olivos between Nov. 4-11. He then was sent recover to a private home where he died on Nov. 25 of 2020 at age 60.

The raid started around midnight and extended to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A police report showed that authorities secured about 275 pages of related archives and 547 emails exchanged between the medical professionals on trial.

The trial is set to continue Thursday.

