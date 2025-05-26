Plum leads Los Angeles against Atlanta after 28-point game

Atlanta Dream (3-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (3-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Plum scored 28 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 91-78 win over the Chicago Sky.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall last season while going 5-15 at home. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.0% from behind the arc last season.

Atlanta went 15-25 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Dream averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

