Plot twist: Spurs manager Postecoglou hasn’t heard from ownership on his future

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Saturday he hasn’t heard from club ownership about his future after leading…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said Saturday he hasn’t heard from club ownership about his future after leading Spurs to the Europa League title.

During the team’s parade Friday, Postecoglou told fans that “season three is better than season two” in all the best TV series.

“I should have thought about it a bit more because sometimes they kill off the main character,” he said Saturday in a news conference a day ahead of their Premier League season finale against Brighton.

Tottenham’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday provided Spurs their first major trophy in 17 years — along with Champions League qualification for next season.

But the team’s dismal Premier League campaign — it enters Sunday’s home game in 17th place — has led to speculation about Postecoglou’s future.

“I haven’t had any discussions with the club,” he said. “Maybe they were just waiting for sort of clear air to kind to give me some guidance, but I haven’t heard anything from the club.”

He added: “I assume at some point somebody will tell me something, or if not I’m just going to roll up next year and it would be a bit like (George) Costanza from ‘Seinfeld’ — I’ll just sit at the desk and just get on with my job.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.