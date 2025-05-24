Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (25-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-34, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (25-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is 18-34 overall and 12-15 in home games. The Pirates are 11-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 10-17 record on the road and a 25-27 record overall. The Brewers are 19-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has six doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .229 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 4 for 28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has four doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 13 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.