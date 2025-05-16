Pirates visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-18, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (25-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -227, Pirates +187; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 14-8 record in home games and a 25-18 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 6-16 in road games and 15-29 overall. The Pirates have a 3-21 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 15 home runs while slugging .580. Nick Castellanos is 14 for 43 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has five doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 5 for 31 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Pirates: Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.