Pirates try to break road losing streak, face the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-19, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-3, 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 3.44 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -130, Cardinals +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 13-6 at home and 17-19 overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .261, which ranks second in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 12-24 record overall and a 5-12 record in road games. The Pirates have a 1-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan leads the Cardinals with a .336 batting average, and has 10 doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 19 RBI. Willson Contreras is 14-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has six doubles and three home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 6-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (lower body), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

