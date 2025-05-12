Pirates take road losing streak into matchup with the Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (26-15, first in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (26-15, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -139, Pirates +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the New York Mets looking to break a five-game road skid.

New York is 26-15 overall and 15-4 at home. The Mets rank fourth in the NL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 5-14 record on the road and a 14-27 record overall. The Pirates have a 3-20 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 19 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has five doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Enmanuel Valdez is 6 for 33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Enmanuel Valdez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.