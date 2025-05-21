Pirates ride Andrew Heaney and 4 relievers to a 3-1 win over the Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew Heaney and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged Cincinnati 3-1 on…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew Heaney and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates edged Cincinnati 3-1 on Wednesday.

Heaney (3-3) allowed a run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work to win for the first time in nearly a month. Dennis Santana worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Pirates took two of three from Cincinnati.

Henry Davis had two hits for Pittsburgh, including an RBI-single in the fourth off Brady Singer (5-3). The top pick in the 2021 draft also turned in a pair of big defensive plays, slapping a tag on Spencer Steer at home plate to end the sixth and throwing out Will Benson at second base in the seventh when Benson represented the tying run.

Bryan Reynolds drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled with one out in the eighth and scored on a run-scoring single by Adam Frazier as the Pirates won despite failing to score five runs for a 26th straight game, tying a Major League record.

Austin Hays had an RBI single for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson had Cincinnati’s only extra-base hit.

Singer gave up two runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Key moment

Davis’ improved defense — and rare timely hit (he entered batting .150 on the season) — made sure another excellent start by the rotation didn’t go to waste.

Key stat

5 — the number of teams that have gone 26 games without scoring at least five runs.

Up next

Reds: Return home for a three-game weekend series against the first-place Chicago Cubs. Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.36 ERA) is expected to be activated off the 15-day injured list (groin strain) in time to start the opener.

Pirates: Welcome Milwaukee for a four-game series starting Thursday. Mike Burrows will make his first career start for Pittsburgh.

