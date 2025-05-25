Pirates play the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (25-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-34, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Milwaukee Brewers (25-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-34, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Logan Henderson (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -134, Pirates +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Pittsburgh is 19-34 overall and 13-15 in home games. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

Milwaukee has gone 10-18 on the road and 25-28 overall. The Brewers have a 10-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBIs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 7 for 35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 13 for 35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.