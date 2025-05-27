Pirates look to stop 4-game road losing streak, play the Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-27, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-27, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (3-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -256, Pirates +207; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a four-game road skid.

Arizona has a 27-27 record overall and a 14-13 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 19-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 19-36 overall and 6-20 on the road. The Pirates have a 4-24 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13 for 41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has seven doubles and six home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 8 for 34 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

