Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (25-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (2-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Pirates +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break their four-game losing streak when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh has a 15-33 record overall and a 9-14 record in home games. The Pirates have a 7-11 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 25-24 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Reds have a 20-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Reds are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has five doubles and six home runs for the Pirates. Alexander Canario is 12 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBIs for the Reds. Will Benson is 12 for 30 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

