Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-23, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-19, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 6.58 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -148, Pirates +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to break a four-game losing streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 16-19 overall and 12-6 at home. The Cardinals have gone 7-14 in games when they have given up a home run.

Pittsburgh is 12-23 overall and 5-11 on the road. The Pirates have a 3-18 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has seven doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-36 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight home runs while slugging .505. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-38 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 2-8, .227 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (lower body), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

