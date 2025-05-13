Pirates aim to stop 6-game road losing streak, play the Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-28, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (27-15, first in the NL East) New York;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (14-28, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (27-15, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -250, Pirates +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the New York Mets looking to break a six-game road losing streak.

New York has gone 16-4 in home games and 27-15 overall. The Mets are 18-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 14-28 record overall and a 5-15 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 2-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBIs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 14 for 44 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has five doubles and eight home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13 for 40 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .206 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Enmanuel Valdez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

