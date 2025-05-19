Pirates aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (24-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-32, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40…

Cincinnati Reds (24-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-32, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to end a three-game skid when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Pittsburgh has a 15-32 record overall and a 9-13 record at home. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.09.

Cincinnati has an 11-12 record on the road and a 24-24 record overall. The Reds have an 18-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has five doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs for the Pirates. Alexander Canario is 11 for 32 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .291 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 19 RBIs. Will Benson is 11 for 26 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.59 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.