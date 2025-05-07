Pirates aim to break road skid, take on the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-19, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-19, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -175, Pirates +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to stop their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 18-19 overall and 14-6 at home. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-13 on the road and 12-25 overall. The Pirates have gone 5-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 10 doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs while hitting .333 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 12 for 32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has five doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 6 for 40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 1-9, .217 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

