Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Skenes is ready to take on the world. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace announced Tuesday that…

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Skenes is ready to take on the world.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace announced Tuesday that he will join Team USA when the World Baseball Classic returns next spring.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year — who spent two years at the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU — is expected to be near the top of the rotation for the Americans, who are coming off a runner-up finish to Japan at the 2023 WBC.

Skenes, who turns 23 later this month, was the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander is 14-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 32 career starts. That includes a 3-4 mark with a 2.63 ERA this season. Skenes gave up one run in six innings on Monday night against the New York Mets and exited with the lead before Pittsburgh’s bullpen gave it away late in a 4-3 loss.

The 2026 WBC will be held from March 5 to 17 in Tokyo, Houston, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Skenes and the rest of Team USA will begin pool play in Houston from March 6-11.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.