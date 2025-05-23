Pickering’s HR, Landry’s complete game help OU beat Alabama 3-0 in Game 1 of super regional

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kasidi Pickering hit a two-run home run and Sam Landry pitched a complete game for Oklahoma…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kasidi Pickering hit a two-run home run and Sam Landry pitched a complete game for Oklahoma and the Sooners beat Alabama 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of the best-of-five Norman Super Regional.

No. 2 seed Oklahoma (49-7) can clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series and eliminate the Crimson Tide with a win in Game 2 on Saturday.

The Sooners have won 17 consecutive games in super regional play.

Landry (23-4) allowed four hits with two walks, a hit-by-pitch and five strikeouts.

Abigale Dayton drew a lead-off walk in the third and Pickering hit the next pitch over the wall in center field.

Sydney Barker hit a two-out single that drove in Dayton — who led off the inning with a double — to make it 3-0 in the fifth.

Alexis Pupillo led off the sixth inning with a double, but Landry struck out Salen Hawkins and Marlie Giles before Brooke Ellestad’s groundout ended the threat.

Jocelyn Briski (17-13) gave up three runs on six hits over five innings for No. 15 seed Alabama (40-22).

Two of Oklahoma’s losses this season came against the Crimson Tide.

The Sooners are 7-6 against Alabama in NCAA Tournament play.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.