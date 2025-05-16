Phoenix hosts Seattle for season opener

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercury -2.5; over/under is 162.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercury -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury host the Seattle Storm for the season opener.

Phoenix finished 10-10 in Western Conference action and 10-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury shot 43.9% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Seattle finished 13-7 in Western Conference action and 25-15 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Storm averaged 83.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Storm: Nika Muhl: out for season (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

