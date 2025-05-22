Phillies try to prolong win streak, take on the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (31-18, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-41, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (31-18, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-41, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-0, 5.09 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (1-6, 8.78 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -301, Rockies +241; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to keep a six-game win streak intact when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 5-19 record in home games and an 8-41 record overall. The Rockies have a 5-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 31-18 overall and 14-10 in road games. The Phillies have gone 13-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are up 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBIs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 10 for 21 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has nine doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8 for 37 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .236 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.