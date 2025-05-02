Phillies start 3-game series against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-14, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-14, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (3-0, 1.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Diamondbacks +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 17-14 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. The Phillies have gone 8-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has gone 9-6 in road games and 17-14 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has two doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has eight doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 11-for-38 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.13 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

