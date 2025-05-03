Phillies play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-14, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-14, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -124, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has a 12-5 record at home and an 18-14 record overall. The Phillies have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .333.

Arizona has a 17-15 record overall and a 9-7 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has six doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .235 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 14-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has nine doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 9-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

