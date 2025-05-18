Phillies’ Mick Abel stays under control in his major league debut, beats Pirates star Paul Skenes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mick Abel stayed under control in his major league debut. Abel outdueled Paul Skenes, striking out nine…

Abel outdueled Paul Skenes, striking out nine over six innings to lead Philadelphia over the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep and the Phillies’ 15th win in 20 games.

“It’s pretty cool,” Abel said. “It’s a lot more than I could have expected.”

A 23-year-old, 6-foot-5 right-hander selected 15th overall by the Phillies in the 2020 draft, Abel allowed five hits and walked none. The nine strikeouts tied a Phillies high for a debut, set by Curt Simmons against the New York Giants on Sept. 28, 1947.

Abel threw 62 of 84 pitches for strikes and started 16 of 22 batters with strikes. His 33 four-seam fastballs averaged 97.3 mph and he also threw 22 curveballs, 14 sliders, 11 sinkers and four changeups.

“It’s more attacking the hitter, first-pitch strikes,” said catcher Rafael Marchan, who also caught Abel in Triple-A. “When he’s ahead, he has really good stuff to get hitters out, and that’s what he showed today.”

Abel was 3-12 with a 6.46 ERA last year for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, walking 78 in 108 2/3 innings. He improved to 5-2 with a 2.53 ERA in eight minor league starts this year, walking 19 in 46 1/3 innings.

“It took a lot of reflection, it took a lot of understanding who I am as a person and as a man,” Abel said. “I think the biggest thing is redefining what my version of success is, and how I can go out there and try to get 1% better every day.”

Abel was promoted when Aaron Nola was placed on the injured list Friday with an ankle sprain. The Phillies intend to send Abel back to the minors, with Taijuan Walker returning to the starting rotation on the trip to Colorado.

“He keeps throwing the ball like that,” manager Rob Thomson said. “I guarantee he’s going to be back.”

Skenes pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk in his first complete game in 33 big league starts. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year is 0-3 in his past four starts despite a 2.52 ERA in that span, and his 2.44 ERA this season is fifth among NL pitchers.

The top pick in the 2023 draft, Skenes had not pitched a complete game since June 2, 2023, for LSU against Tulane in an NCAA tournament regional game.

Abel’s performance gave him thoughts he could have more big league outings this year.

“I want nothing more than to be back here,” he said. “Everybody can say that being in the spot I am. I’m just taking what I can from today, what I did well, what I can do better, and how I can attack that going forward.”

