Phillies look to sweep series against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-31, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (27-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.63 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Mick Abel (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -112, Phillies -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the final game of a three-game series. The Phillies can sweep the series with a victory.

Philadelphia has a 16-8 record in home games and a 27-18 record overall. The Phillies are 8-3 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh has a 6-18 record on the road and a 15-31 record overall. The Pirates have a 3-22 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13 for 44 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Alexander Canario is 11 for 33 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Pirates: Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

