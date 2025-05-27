Phillies host the Braves in first of 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (25-27, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-19, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45…

Atlanta Braves (25-27, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-19, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (3-0, 3.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Braves -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 17-8 record at home and a 34-19 record overall. The Phillies are 25-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta is 9-18 in road games and 25-27 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has five doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15 for 43 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .278 batting average, and has six doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBIs. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 35 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .275 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Braves: 4-6, .278 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

