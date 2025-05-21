Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (30-18, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-40, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (30-18, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-40, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -242, Rockies +196; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies seek to continue a five-game win streak with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 5-18 in home games and 8-40 overall. The Rockies have a 2-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has gone 13-10 on the road and 30-18 overall. The Phillies have gone 13-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck is second on the Rockies with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, four triples and eight home runs). Hunter Goodman is 13 for 42 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .257 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .222 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

