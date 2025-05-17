Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (26-18, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05…

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-30, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (26-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -289, Pirates +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Philadelphia is 26-18 overall and 15-8 at home. The Phillies have hit 45 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 15-30 overall and 6-17 on the road. The Pirates have gone 5-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Alec Bohm is 14 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Alexander Canario is 12 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .208 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Pirates: Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Timothy Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

