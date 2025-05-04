Phillies aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (19-14, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (17-16, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (19-14, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the last game of a three-game series. The Phillies will sweep the series with a victory.

Philadelphia has a 19-14 record overall and a 13-5 record in home games. The Phillies have a 13-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 17-16 record overall and a 9-8 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 8-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has three doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .243 for the Phillies. Maximilian Kepler is 11-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .306 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has nine doubles and four home runs. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.