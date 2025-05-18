PGA winner Scottie Scheffler says his driver didn’t pass inspection either

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For all the attention Rory McIlroy received for his driver failing to pass inspection at the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — For all the attention Rory McIlroy received for his driver failing to pass inspection at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler added a surprising wrinkle after he won.

His driver failed the test, too.

It added to context badly missing in the original report. The PGA of America said it routinely and randomly asks the USGA to test driver heads to make sure the constant shots have not made the faces too thin to exceed limits of a trampoline effect.

The PGA of America said one-third of the 156-man field had their drivers test. That included the eventual winner, Scheffler, who wasn’t surprised by the result of the test.

“My driver did fail me this week. We had a feeling that it was going to be coming because I’ve used that driver for over a year. I was kind of fortunate for it to last that long,” Scheffler said.

McIlroy never spoke to the media the entire week when the PGA Championship began.

Random testing occurs routinely on the PGA Tour and the majors. Xander Schauffele said he asked for a test earlier this year when he put an old driver back in play.

Schauffele believes it shouldn’t be random. “Test everybody,” he said.

The PGA of America said the testing is to protect players who might not be aware when the driver faces start to get thin. This isn’t a question of intent.

Scheffler sided with Schauffele’s line of thinking.

“I would argue that if we’re going to test the drivers, we need to be even more robust in the way we test them,” Scheffler said. “That was a conversation I had with one of the rules officials. If it’s something we’re going to take seriously, I feel like we’re almost going halfway with it right now.”

Scheffler said going to a new driver was “no big deal” because he’s had to do it before and he had been working with the manufacturer at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago because they knew it was about to surpass limits.

Scheffler lost a five-shot lead on the front nine by missing so many shots to the left. Was that a product of the new driver?

“No, I think that was my fault,” he said with a laugh.

Poston delivers

J.T. Poston is referred to as the “Postman” on the PGA Tour by players and caddies, and he delivered his best showing in a major at the PGA Championship.

Poston was a favorite at Quail Hollow from growing up in Hickory, North Carolina, and played at Western Carolina.

Starting four shots behind, Poston dropped three shots in five holes. And then he bounced back with three birdies in a four-hole stretch and was still in the picture — before Scheffler pulled away at the end.

Poston bogeyed the last two holes, knocking him out of a potential runner-up finish. He closed with a 73 and tied for fifth.

“The big thing is it was a learning curve for me this week,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve really been in this position in majors and I feel like I held my ground pretty well overall.”

He’ll get two more tries at the U.S. Open and British Open. Poston’s final bogey cost him a guaranteed spot in the Masters next year for being in the top four. That was the least of his concerns after a good battle in the PGA.

“More than anything, I just proved to myself that I can win one of these, which is exciting,” he said.

U.S. Open exemptions

Davis Riley’s runner-up finish did more than get him into the Masters next year. He gets to avoid U.S. Open qualifying.

The top 60 in the world are exempt from U.S. Open qualifying, and four players made big moves on Sunday in the PGA Championship.

Jhonattan Vegas was at No. 70 and his tie for fifth moved him up to No. 49. Vegas also gets into the British Open, which takes the top 50 from this week’s ranking.

Si Woo Kim went from No. 66 to No. 59 with his tie for eighth.

And then there’s Joe Highsmith. He won the Cognizant Classic in Florida to get into the Masters and PGA Championship. And then he played bogey-free over the last 12 holes, closing with a 71 to tie for eighth. That moved him from No. 69 to No. 60.

Niemann’s best

Joaquin Niemann has been playing his best golf for the LIV Golf League, with three victories this year in the Saudi-funded league.

He went out early and shot 68 that moved him all the way into a tie for eighth as players late in the day began to fade under the tougher, windier conditions.

It was Niemann’s first top 10 in a major.

He received a sponsor exemption to the PGA Championship this year. He won’t need one next year. The top 15 get spots in the field.

