PGA Tour makes a return to Philadelphia and LPGA Tour is at Liberty National

PGA Tour

TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Philadelphia.

Course: Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon). Yardage: 7,119. Par: 70.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is skipping this signature event because of the schedule. He has the PGA Championship next week, followed by Colonial and Memorial. … This is the 10th time Rory McIlroy has defended a title on a different course. … Rasmus Hojgaard got the final spot through the Swing Five by finishing two shots ahead of twin brother Nicolai at the Byron Nelson. … Jordan Spieth received another sponsor exemption to a signature event. His parents grew up about an hour north of Philadelphia. … Philadelphia Cricket Club is the host course for this year because Quail Hollow has the PGA Championship. The Wissahickon course was designed by A. W. Tillinghast and went through a restoration a decade ago. … Philadelphia gets more golf next year when the PGA Championship goes to Aronimink. … Alex Noren is playing for the first time since October because of neck and leg injuries.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN

Site: Jersey City, New Jersey.

Course: Liberty National GC. Yardage: 6,690. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon (NBC Sports app), noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Hyo Joo Kim.

Last week: Haeran Ryu won the Black Desert Championship.

Notes: Michelle Wie is the tournament host of the tournament at Liberty National, which previously hosted a FedEx Cup playoff event and the Presidents Cup. … The field features seven of the top 10 in the world ranking, missing only Lilia Vu, Hyo Joo Kim and Jin Young Ko. … Rose Zhang won the inaugural tournament in her professional debut. She has been coping with a neck injury first suffered at the Match Play and causing her to withdraw from the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship. …Nelly Korda was 2 over for her opening nine holes last year and went on to win for her sixth title of the 2024 season. … Korda has yet to win this year. … Haeran Ryu last week became the second wire-to-wire winner on the LPGA this season, and the first season A Lim Kim in the season opener. … The LPGA Tour has yet to have a multiple winner this year through 10 tournaments.

Next tournament: Riviera Maya Open on May 21-24.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour

ONEFLIGHT MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC

Site: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Course: Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Yardage: 7,347. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chris Gotterup.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Notes: This is the second year of the opposite-field event held a week before the second major of the year. … The winner gets a spot in the PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow but not the Masters. … Tom Kim is listed in the field. He is not eligible for his second straight signature event and did not get an exemption. … Kim is the only player from the top 50 in the world ranking at the Myrtle Beach Classic after Nico Echavarria withdrew. … 17-year-old Blades Brown is playing on a sponsor exemption. He missed the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour last week with a chance to secure some status. Brown made the cut in Myrtle Beach last year in his PGA Tour debut. … Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard entered Myrtle Beach. Rasmus got the final spot in the Swing Five that makes him eligible for the $20 million signature event in Philadelphia.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European Tour

TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN

Site: Antalya, Turkey.

Course: Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort. Yardage: 7,220. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10-11:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Tyrrell Hatton (2019).

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Marco Penge won the Hainan Classic.

Notes: The tournament returns to the European tour schedule for the first time since 2019. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field. He is expected to receive a sponsor exemption to the PGA Championship next week, typical for Ryder Cup captains. … The field does not have anyone from the top 100 in the world ranking. John Parry at No. 108 is the highest-ranked player in the field. … Brooks Koepka won his first European tour event at the Turkish Open in 2014. … Chris Wood, who played in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, is playing on a sponsor exemption. He has made only one European tour start this year, at the Qatar Masters. … Marco Penge is making his first start since winning two weeks ago in China for his first European tour title. … Brandon Wu, Martin Trainer and Callum Tarren are playing under the exemption for PGA Tour players who finished between Nos. 126 and 200 in the FedEx Cup last year.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV Golf League

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.

Next tournament: LIV Golf DC on June 6-8.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Insperity Invitational.

Next week: Regions Traditions.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Bryson Nimmer won the Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya.

Next week: Advent Health Championship.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Asian Tour: International Series Japan, Caledonia GC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, midnight-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (NBC Sports app). New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Korea Championship, New Korea CC, Goyang, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim. Television: Friday-Sunday, 1:30-5:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Epson Tour: Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic, TPC Scottsdale (Champions), Scottsdale, Arizona. Previous winner: Ruixin Liu. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, Oklahoma City Golf & CC, Oklahoma City. Defending champions: Sarah Lim and Asterisk Talley. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Challenge Tour: Challenge de Espana, Fontanals GC, Girona, Spain. Previous winner: Joel Moscatel. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Bupa Championship, Mexico GC, Mexico City. Previous winner: Clay Feagler. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: FBC Zimbabwe Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Defending champion: Michael Hollick. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Ibaraki GC (East), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Hyosong Lee. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, Suwon CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Yewon Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

