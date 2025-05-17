PGA Championship Scores

Saturday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71 Third Round Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-68-65—202 Alex Noren,…

Saturday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-68-65—202 Alex Noren, Sweden 68-71-66—205 J.T. Poston, United States 68-70-68—206 Davis Riley, United States 71-68-67—206 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 72-64-71—207 Jon Rahm, Spain 70-70-67—207 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 64-70-73—207 Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-68—208 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-68-69—208 Tony Finau, United States 70-69-69—208 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-68-72—208 Matthieu Pavon, France 71-65-72—208 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 69-69-71—209 Joe Highsmith, United States 73-67-69—209 Adam Scott, Australia 69-71-69—209 Matt Wallace, England 71-70-68—209 Cameron Davis, Australia 66-74-70—210 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-72—210 Ryan Gerard, United States 66-72-72—210 Lucas Glover, United States 71-70-69—210 Max Greyserman, United States 71-72-67—210 Denny McCarthy, United States 70-68-72—210 Ben Griffin, United States 70-69-72—211 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 68-71-72—211 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-70-73—211 Maverick McNealy, United States 70-72-69—211 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-70-72—211 David Puig, Spain 71-72-68—211 Alex Smalley, United States 67-71-73—211 J.J. Spaun, United States 71-68-72—211 Harry Hall, England 69-72-71—212 Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-71-72—212 Taylor Moore, United States 73-69-70—212 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 74-67-71—212 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 68-70-74—212 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 68-73-72—213 Eric Cole, United States 70-70-73—213 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 68-74-71—213 Harris English, United States 72-70-71—213 Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-73-72—213 Max Homa, United States 73-64-76—213 Aaron Rai, England 67-72-74—213 Cameron Young, United States 73-69-71—213 Wyndham Clark, United States 72-69-73—214 Luke Donald, England 67-74-73—214 Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-73—214 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-71-72—214 Marco Penge, England 69-71-74—214 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 70-68-77—215 Richard Bland, England 70-69-76—215 Sam Burns, United States 73-70-72—215 Corey Conners, Canada 73-68-74—215 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 74-69-72—215 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 70-71-74—215 Xander Schauffele, United States 72-71-72—215 Sam Stevens, United States 70-68-77—215 Daniel Berger, United States 71-71-74—216 Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-70-76—216 Collin Morikawa, United States 70-72-74—216 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 68-74-75—217 Justin Lower, United States 69-73-75—217 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 73-70-74—217 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-77—218 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 67-75-76—218 Michael Kim, United States 71-72-75—218 Tom Kim, South Korea 71-72-75—218 Austin Eckroat, United States 72-70-77—219 Brian Harman, United States 71-72-76—219 Brian Campbell, United States 73-69-78—220 Bud Cauley, United States 74-69-77—220 Elvis Smylie, Australia 70-73-77—220 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 69-73-79—221 Chris Kirk, United States 73-70-78—221 Sergio Garcia, Spain 75-68-79—222

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.