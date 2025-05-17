PGA Championship Scores

Saturday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71
Third Round
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|69-68-65—202
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|68-71-66—205
|J.T. Poston, United States
|68-70-68—206
|Davis Riley, United States
|71-68-67—206
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|72-64-71—207
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|70-70-67—207
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|64-70-73—207
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|68-72-68—208
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|71-68-69—208
|Tony Finau, United States
|70-69-69—208
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|68-68-72—208
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|71-65-72—208
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa
|69-69-71—209
|Joe Highsmith, United States
|73-67-69—209
|Adam Scott, Australia
|69-71-69—209
|Matt Wallace, England
|71-70-68—209
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|66-74-70—210
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|67-71-72—210
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|66-72-72—210
|Lucas Glover, United States
|71-70-69—210
|Max Greyserman, United States
|71-72-67—210
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|70-68-72—210
|Ben Griffin, United States
|70-69-72—211
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|68-71-72—211
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|68-70-73—211
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|70-72-69—211
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|69-70-72—211
|David Puig, Spain
|71-72-68—211
|Alex Smalley, United States
|67-71-73—211
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|71-68-72—211
|Harry Hall, England
|69-72-71—212
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|69-71-72—212
|Taylor Moore, United States
|73-69-70—212
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|74-67-71—212
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States
|68-70-74—212
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|68-73-72—213
|Eric Cole, United States
|70-70-73—213
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|68-74-71—213
|Harris English, United States
|72-70-71—213
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|68-73-72—213
|Max Homa, United States
|73-64-76—213
|Aaron Rai, England
|67-72-74—213
|Cameron Young, United States
|73-69-71—213
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|72-69-73—214
|Luke Donald, England
|67-74-73—214
|Beau Hossler, United States
|71-70-73—214
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|71-71-72—214
|Marco Penge, England
|69-71-74—214
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|70-68-77—215
|Richard Bland, England
|70-69-76—215
|Sam Burns, United States
|73-70-72—215
|Corey Conners, Canada
|73-68-74—215
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|74-69-72—215
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland
|70-71-74—215
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|72-71-72—215
|Sam Stevens, United States
|70-68-77—215
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-71-74—216
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|70-70-76—216
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|70-72-74—216
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|68-74-75—217
|Justin Lower, United States
|69-73-75—217
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|73-70-74—217
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|72-69-77—218
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|67-75-76—218
|Michael Kim, United States
|71-72-75—218
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|71-72-75—218
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|72-70-77—219
|Brian Harman, United States
|71-72-76—219
|Brian Campbell, United States
|73-69-78—220
|Bud Cauley, United States
|74-69-77—220
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|70-73-77—220
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|69-73-79—221
|Chris Kirk, United States
|73-70-78—221
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|75-68-79—222
