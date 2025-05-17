Live Radio
PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 7:35 PM

Saturday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71

Third Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-68-65—202
Alex Noren, Sweden 68-71-66—205
J.T. Poston, United States 68-70-68—206
Davis Riley, United States 71-68-67—206
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 72-64-71—207
Jon Rahm, Spain 70-70-67—207
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 64-70-73—207
Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-68—208
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-68-69—208
Tony Finau, United States 70-69-69—208
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-68-72—208
Matthieu Pavon, France 71-65-72—208
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 69-69-71—209
Joe Highsmith, United States 73-67-69—209
Adam Scott, Australia 69-71-69—209
Matt Wallace, England 71-70-68—209
Cameron Davis, Australia 66-74-70—210
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 67-71-72—210
Ryan Gerard, United States 66-72-72—210
Lucas Glover, United States 71-70-69—210
Max Greyserman, United States 71-72-67—210
Denny McCarthy, United States 70-68-72—210
Ben Griffin, United States 70-69-72—211
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 68-71-72—211
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-70-73—211
Maverick McNealy, United States 70-72-69—211
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-70-72—211
David Puig, Spain 71-72-68—211
Alex Smalley, United States 67-71-73—211
J.J. Spaun, United States 71-68-72—211
Harry Hall, England 69-72-71—212
Viktor Hovland, Norway 69-71-72—212
Taylor Moore, United States 73-69-70—212
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 74-67-71—212
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 68-70-74—212
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 68-73-72—213
Eric Cole, United States 70-70-73—213
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 68-74-71—213
Harris English, United States 72-70-71—213
Tyrrell Hatton, England 68-73-72—213
Max Homa, United States 73-64-76—213
Aaron Rai, England 67-72-74—213
Cameron Young, United States 73-69-71—213
Wyndham Clark, United States 72-69-73—214
Luke Donald, England 67-74-73—214
Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-73—214
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 71-71-72—214
Marco Penge, England 69-71-74—214
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 70-68-77—215
Richard Bland, England 70-69-76—215
Sam Burns, United States 73-70-72—215
Corey Conners, Canada 73-68-74—215
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 74-69-72—215
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland 70-71-74—215
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-71-72—215
Sam Stevens, United States 70-68-77—215
Daniel Berger, United States 71-71-74—216
Tommy Fleetwood, England 70-70-76—216
Collin Morikawa, United States 70-72-74—216
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 68-74-75—217
Justin Lower, United States 69-73-75—217
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 73-70-74—217
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69-77—218
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 67-75-76—218
Michael Kim, United States 71-72-75—218
Tom Kim, South Korea 71-72-75—218
Austin Eckroat, United States 72-70-77—219
Brian Harman, United States 71-72-76—219
Brian Campbell, United States 73-69-78—220
Bud Cauley, United States 74-69-77—220
Elvis Smylie, Australia 70-73-77—220
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 69-73-79—221
Chris Kirk, United States 73-70-78—221
Sergio Garcia, Spain 75-68-79—222

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

