PGA Championship at a glance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow (all times EDT):

LEADING: Jhonattan Vegas birdied five of his last six holes for a 7-under 64, his lowest score in 45 rounds at the majors.

CHASING: Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis at 66.

TRIPLE DOUBLE: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele all made a double bogey on the par-4 16th hole.

RYDER CUP: European captain Luke Donald shot 67, a better score than all 12 players on his winning Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley shot 68, a better score than all 12 Americans on the last Ryder Cup team.

MASTERS ENCORE: McIlroy went without a birdie over his last 12 holes and shot 73 in his first round at a major since capturing the career Grand Slam at the Masters.

MUD BALLS: Scheffler and Schauffele both thought it was a bad idea for the ball to be played as it lies despite three days of rain. They complained of mud balls during their rounds, including on the 16th hole where both shots veered left and went into the water.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Eric Cole made a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole.

NOTEWORTHY: For the first time in at least 30 years, no one from the top 10 in the world ranking was among the top 10 on the leaderboard in a major after 18 holes.

QUOTEWORTHY: “ You spend your whole life trying to learn how to control a golf ball, and due to a rules decision all of a sudden you have absolutely no control over where that golf ball goes. But I don’t make the rules. I just have to deal with the consequences of those rules.” — Scheffler on mud balls.

TELEVISION: Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN).

