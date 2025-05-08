PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: Facts and figures for the second major of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the 107th PGA Championship: Dates: May 15-18. Site: Quail Hollow Club. Length:…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A brief look at the 107th PGA Championship:

Dates: May 15-18.

Site: Quail Hollow Club.

Length: 7,626 yards.

Par: 71.

Field: 156 players (20 PGA professionals).

Prize money: TBA ($18.5 million in 2024). Winner’s share: TBA ($3.3 million in 2024).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last year: Xander Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Valhalla Golf Club for a one-shot victory over Bryson DeChambeau and his first major championship. Schauffele set the major championship scoring record at 263 and became the first player to twice shoot 62 in the majors. Scottie Scheffler tied for eighth during a week that saw him arrested and briefly jailed on charges later dropped that he didn’t follow police orders during an investigation into a traffic fatality.

Last time at Quail Hollow: Justin Thomas captured his first major with a 3-under 68 in the final round to hold off Hideki Matsuyama and win the 2017 PGA Championship.

The odds (BetMGM Sportsbook): Scottie Scheffler (+400), Rory McIlroy (+500), Bryson DeChambeau (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1400).

Calendar Grand Slam: Masters champion Rory McIlroy can become the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the year.

Career Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth tries for the ninth time to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Of the six men with all four majors, none got the final leg at the PGA Championship.

Quail Hollow history: The club hosted the old Kemper Open from 1969 through 1979 and a PGA Tour Champions event from 1983 through 1989. It has hosted what now is the Truist Championship since 2003 except for 2017 (PGA Championship) and 2022 (Presidents Cup).

Quail Hollow winners in the field: Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Vijay Singh.

Feeling at home: Rory McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow Club, the most of any course in the United States.

Noteworthy: Americans have won the last nine times at the PGA Championship, the longest such streak of any major.

Quoteworthy: “We’re going back to Rory McIlroy Country Club with how many times he’s won there.” — Dottie Pepper of CBS Sports.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

