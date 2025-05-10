PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: Career Grand Slam winners and those on the cusp

Players who have won the career Grand Slam of all four professional majors, the order they won them and how many tries it took before getting the final leg:
x-Gene Sarazen
U.S. Open: 1922
PGA Championship: 1922
British Open: 1932
Masters: 1935 (first attempt)
x-Ben Hogan
PGA Championship: 1946
U.S. Open: 1948
Masters: 1951
British Open: 1953 (first attempt)
Gary Player
British Open: 1959
Masters: 1961
PGA Championship: 1962
U.S. Open: 1965 (third attempt)
Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:
1963: Tie for 8th in 1963 at Brookline
1964: Tie for 23rd at Congressional
Jack Nicklaus
U.S. Open: 1962
Masters: 1963
PGA Championship: 1963
British Open: 1966 (third attempt)
Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:
1964: Runner-up at St. Andrews
1965: Tie for 12th at Royal Birkdale
Tiger Woods
Masters: 1997
PGA Championship: 1999
U.S. Open: 2000
British Open: 2000 (first attempt)
Rory McIlroy
U.S. Open: 2011
PGA Championship: 2012
British Open: 2014
Masters: 2025 (11th attempt)
Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:
2015: 4th
2016: Tie for 10th
2017: Tie for 7th
2018: Tie for 5th
2019: Tie for 21st
2020: Tie for 33rd
2021: Missed the cut
2022: Runner-up
2023: Missed the cut
2024: Tie for 22nd
PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM:
Jordan Spieth
Masters: 2015
U.S. Open: 2015
British Open: 2017
PGA Championship: Eight attempts:
2017: Tied for 28th at Quail Hollow
2018: Tied for 12th at Bellerive
2019: Tied for 3rd at Bethpage Black
2020: Tied for 71st at Harding Park
2021: Tied for 30th at Kiawah Island
2022: Tied for 34th at Southern Hills
2023: Tied for 29th at Oak Hill
2024: Tied for 43rd at Valhalla
Phil Mickelson
Masters: 2004
PGA Championship: 2005
British Open: 2013
U.S. Open: 10 attempts:
2014: Tie for 28th at Pinehurst No. 2
2015: Tie for 64th at Chambers Bay
2016: Missed the cut at Oakmont
2017: Did not play at Erin Hills
2018: Tie for 48th at Shinnecock Hills
2019:Tie for 52nd at Pebble Beach
2020: Missed the cut at Winged Foot
2021: Tie for 62nd at Torrey Pines
2022: Missed the cut at The Country Club
2023: Missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club
2024: Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2
INACTIVE PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM:
x-Walter Hagen
U.S. Open: 1914
PGA Championship: 1921
British Open: 1922
Masters: Four attempts (Hagen was 41 when the Masters began in 1934)
x-Jim Barnes
PGA Championship: 1916
U.S. Open: 1921
British Open: 1925
Masters: Never played.
x-Tommy Armour
U.S. Open: 1927
PGA Championship: 1930
British Open: 1931
Masters: Seven attempts (best finish was tie for 8th in 1937)
x-Byron Nelson
Masters: 1937
US Open: 1939
PGA Championship: 1940
British Open: One attempt (The Open was not held in the six years leading to his retirement from full-time golf)
x-Sam Snead
PGA Championship: 1942
British Open: 1946
Masters: 1949
U.S. Open: 22 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1953)
Arnold Palmer
Masters: 1958
U.S. Open: 1960
British Open: 1961
PGA Championship: 34 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1964, 1968 and 1970)
Lee Trevino
U.S. Open: 1968
British Open: 1971
PGA Championship: 1974
Masters: 16 attempts (best finish was tie for 10th in 1975 and 1985)
Raymond Floyd
PGA Championship: 1969
Masters: 1976
U.S. Open: 1986
British Open: Nine attempts (best finish was tie for 12th in 1992)
Tom Watson
British Open: 1975
Masters: 1977
U.S. Open: 1982
PGA Championship: 24 attempts (best finish was 5th in 1993).
x-Played before Arnold Palmer raised the notion of a modern Grand Slam in 1960.
