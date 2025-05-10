PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: A quiz covering a century or more of PGA history

How well do you know history at the PGA Championship? Try this 18-question trivia quiz (answers at the bottom). 1.…

1. Who won the previous PGA Championship at Quail Hollow?

a.) Hideki Matsuyama

b.) Justin Thomas

c.) Kevin Kisner

2. Who was the last player to successfully defend his title in the PGA Championship?

a.) Padraig Harrington

b.) Steve Elkington

c.) Brooks Koepka

3. Who won the PGA Championship the first year in switched to stroke play in 1958?

a.) Art Wall

b.) Dow Finsterwald

c.) Gary Player

4. Who did Tiger Woods beat in a playoff to become the first back-to-back PGA champion in stroke play?

a.) Bob May

b.) Rocco Mediate

c.) Sergio Garcia

5. Where was the PGA Championship first held in North Carolina

a.) Pinehurst No. 2

b.) Tanglewood

c.) Charlotte Country Club

6. Who was the last player to win the PGA Championship at No. 1 in the world?

a.) Jason Day

b.) Rory McIlroy

c.) Tiger Woods

7. Name the youngest winner of the PGA Championship

a.) Tom Creavy

b.) Francis Ouimet

c.) Gene Sarazen

8. Who has won the most majors without ever winning the PGA Championship?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Tom Watson

9. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Walter Hagen

10. Who holds the record for largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Rory McIlroy

11. Who holds the record for the lowest score at the PGA Championship?

a.) Brooks Koepka

b.) Xander Schauffele

c.) Rory McIlroy

12. The first sudden-death playoff in any major was at the PGA Championship. On which course did this take place?

a.) Pebble Beach

b.) Congressional

c.) Atlanta Athletic Club

13. Of three players missing the PGA Championship for the career Grand Slam, who has been runner-up most often?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Jordan Spieth

14. Who is the only player Walter Hagen beat twice among his record-tying five PGA titles?

a.) Jock Hutchison

b.) Jim Barnes

c.) Gene Sarazen

15. Who won the PGA Championship by the largest margin in match play?

a.) Paul Runyan

b.) Ben Hogan

c.) Doug Ford

16. Where was the first PGA Championship played?

a.) The Country Club

b.) Olympia Fields

c.) Siwanoy

17. Where did Jack Nicklaus win the PGA Championship to set the record for most majors?

a.) Firestone

b.) Canterbury

c.) PGA National

18. John Mahaffey owns the PGA Championship record for the greatest final-round comeback at seven strokes. Who was the 54-hole leader?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Arnold Palmer

Answers

1. b

2. c

3. b

4. a

5. a

6. a

7. c

8. c

9. b

10. c

11. b

12. a

13. a

14. b

15. a

16. c

17. b

18. b

