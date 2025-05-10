PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: A hole-by-hole look at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Quail Hollow Club, site of the 107th PGA Championship to be played…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Quail Hollow Club, site of the 107th PGA Championship to be played May 15-18:

No. 1, 505 yards, par 4

A strong opening hole. A big left-to-right tee shots leaves players atop an elevated landing zone beyond the dogleg. The approach is mid-iron to a narrow, undulated green guarded by three big bunkers.

No. 2, 452 yards, par 4

A 280-yard drive reaches a slight turn in the fairway, leaving about 170 yards to an elevated green that slopes from back to front.

No. 3, 483 yards, par 4

The tee shot must be long and straight, avoiding a deep bunker on the right. The approach is to an elevated green that is surrounded by three bunkers and divided by a small ridge that separates the back from the front.

No. 4, 184 yards, par 3

The shortest par 3 is framed by pine trees and features a large, undulating green guarded by three bunkers in the front. Anything long will end up below the green and leave a tough par save.

No. 5, 449 yards, par 4

The hole slightly drops then heads up a shallow valley to a green that is situated on a hillside behind the sixth tee. The fairway has bunkers on both sides, and the green is narrow with a front right bunker.

No. 6, 249 yards, par 3

The long par 3 plays downhill and asks a player to be accurate with a hybrid or a long iron. The green slopes back to front, and is guarded by a front right bunker.

No. 7, 546 yards, par 5

The shortest and most exciting of the par 5s, this is easily reachable in two provided the tee shot avoids bunkers on the left and water on the right that runs long the fairway and cuts in front of the green. The green is surrounded by bunkers. It should be a birdie, but can lead to a big number.

No. 8, 346 yards, par 4

Depending on the tees and the wind, players can try to drive the green or lay up and attack with a wedge. Two bunkers on the left side must be avoided, and a large bunker guards the right side of the green.

No. 9, 530 yards, par 4

Typically among the toughest par 4s, the drive should avoid a bunker on the right for a player to have a clear shot with a long iron up the hill toward the green. Two front bunkers guard the green, which has a lot of movement to it.

No. 10, 592 yards, par 5

Players can reach this in two provided they avoid the bunker on the left and trees on the right. The green is sloped from back to front and right to left, so position is everything to convert birdie chances. Bunkers are situated on both sides of the green.

No. 11, 462 yards, par 4

Two large bunkers guard the corner of the slight dogleg, and deep bunkers are in play to the left of a slightly elevated green.

No. 12, 456 yards, par 4

The fairway is narrow with trees tightly guarding both sides. From the fairway, players face a short iron to an elevated green that slopes severely from back to front. It’s crucial to keep the ball below the cup to have a chance at birdie or avoid potential three-putts.

No. 13, 205 yards, par 3

The green is situated between two large bunkers. The putting surface has two levels with a collection area on the right middle portion, along with a severe slope from back to front. Par shouldn’t be a problem. Birdies figure to be difficult.

No. 14, 344 yards, par 4

Players can go for the green or lay up with an iron. The water down the left side presents the risk with driver off the tee. From the fairway, the green is long and narrow and can be difficult to get it close to the pin. Birdies are as common as bogeys.

No. 15, 577 yards, par 5

The final par 5 is deceptively challenging with water on the left and trees to the right. It plays uphill, and anything in the fairway should leave a fairway metal into the green, which has a ridge down the middle that can feed the ball close or repel it further away. This is the last easy birdie opportunity.

No. 16, 529 yards, par 4

The green sits on the edge of the water. The tee shot to a slight dogleg right should avoid a bunker on the right side, and a mid-iron to a green with a bunker on the right and water on the left.

No. 17, 223 yards, par 3

The signature hole at Quail Hollow is a peninsula green that requires a carry of 195 yards from the back tees. With a firm green, players have to be careful with back pin positions so the ball doesn’t run off the back into the water. The popular miss is to the right, which leaves a tough up-and-down.

No. 18, 494 yards, par 4

One of the strongest closing holes, players must avoid a bunker on the right and a creek that meanders down the left side of the hole, with a steep slope to the left of the creek. The second shot is uphill with bunkers right and the creek to the left.

