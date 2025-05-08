PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: 10 leading players who could contend at Quail Hollow

A capsule look at 10 players who could feature in the PGA Championship on May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club…

A capsule look at 10 players who could feature in the PGA Championship on May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 28.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 18.

Majors: Masters (2022, 2024).

PGA Championship appearances: 5.

Best finish: Runner-up to Brooks Koepka by two shots in 2023 at Oak Hill.

Backspin: He goes into Quail Hollow coming off his first victory of the year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he tied the PGA Tour record of 253 and won by eight shots. He has only played Quail Hollow in match play at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Rory McIlroy

Age: 36.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 40.

Majors: Masters (2025), PGA Championship (2012, 2014), U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014).

PGA Championship appearances: 16.

Best finish: Won at Kiawah Island in 2012 and at Valhalla in 2014.

Backspin: Already with three wins this year, his Masters victory already has sparked conversation of a calendar Grand Slam. McIlroy has four victories at Quail Hollow in May.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 31.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide victories: 12.

Majors: PGA Championship (2024), British Open (2024).

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best finish: Won at Valhalla in 2024.

Backspin: He missed two months early in the year with a rib injury and much like Scheffler, is just now rounding into form. He will try to join Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners in stroke play. He was runner-up at Quail Hollow the last two years.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 31.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 13.

Worldwide victories:13.

Majors: U.S. Open (2020, 2024).

PGA Championship appearances: 7.

Best finish: Runner-up by one shot to Xander Schauffele last year at Valhalla.

Backspin: He comes into the second major of the year after winning this third LIV Golf event. DeChambeau played in the final group with Rory McIlroy in the Masters and shot 75. He failed to protect a final-round lead at LIV Golf Mexico City. To win in South Korea should be a shot of confidence.

Justin Thomas

Age: 32.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 17.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017, 2022).

PGA Championship appearances: 9.

Best finish: Won at Southern Hills in 2022 and Quail Hollow in 2017.

Backspin: He got a much-needed win at the RBC Heritage with a strong putting performance. He won his first major at Quail Hollow. Thomas will have a chance to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the PGA Championship twice on the same course.

Collin Morikawa

Age: 28.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 7.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

PGA Championship appearances: 5.

Best finish: Won at Harding Park in 2020.

Backspin: He has two runner-up finishes this year and one big caddie change. Morikawa’s game is headed in the right direction. He let go of his only caddie as a professional and hired the former caddie of Max Homa.

Hideki Matsuyama

Age: 33.

Country: Japan.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 20.

Majors: Masters (2021).

PGA Championship appearances: 12.

Best finish: Tied for fourth, five shots behind Jimmy Walker in 2016 at Baltusrol.

Backspin: Matsuyama’s first good chance at winning a major was at Quail Hollow in 2017 until he faltered over the closing holes. He set a record to par at Kapalua to start the year. He has never missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 31.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 46.

Worldwide victories: 16.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

PGA Championship appearances: 12.

Best finish: Runner-up in 2015.

Backspin: This is the ninth try in the PGA Championship with the career Grand Slam at stake and will try to join Rory McIlroy as the latest member of the club. McIlroy was in good form. Spieth hasn’t won in three years. He had surgery on his left wrist in August and appears to be getting close.

Jon Rahm

Age: 30.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 77.

Worldwide victories: 22.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best finish: Tied for fourth, five shots behind Brooks Koepka in 2018 at Bellerive.

Backspin: He has never finished a LIV Golf event outside the top 10 since joining the Saudi-funded league. He has only one top 10 in a major since joining LIV. Rahm had to rally to make the cut at the Masters. The majors have become his ultimate measuring stick.

Keegan Bradley

Age: 38.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 18.

Worldwide victories: 7.

Majors: PGA Championship (2011).

PGA Championship appearances: 14.

Best finish: Won at Atlanta Athletic Club in 2011.

Backspin: He is the 10th-ranked American in the world ranking. He has had two top 10s this year. Bradley’s only missed cut was in the Masters. A strong showing at the PGA Championship would keep alive chatter of the Ryder Cup captain playing at Bethpage this fall.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.