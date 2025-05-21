Perez powers Royals with 3 hits, including a homer, in 8-4 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salvador Perez had three hits including a two-run homer, Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia each…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salvador Perez had three hits including a two-run homer, Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Kansas City Royals got their offense going in a 8-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Royals had scored three runs or fewer in their previous seven games and were held to four runs or fewer in 42 of their first 50 games.

Kansas City led 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Perez hit an opposite field homer off Giants starter Logan Webb (5-4) with Witt aboard.

The Royals extended the lead to 8-2 in the fifth, when Drew Waters hit a leadoff double during a two-run inning.

Matt Chapman, Patrick Bailey and Heliot Ramos homered for San Francisco.

Ramos hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Lucas Erceg to cut the lead to 8-4.

Jonathan Bowlan (1-0) gave up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief of opener Daniel Lynch IV, who walked three and gave up a hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Webb (5-4) gave up six runs (three earned) on 10 hits in four innings. The Giants’ ace struck out five and walked none.

Key moment

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel made a sliding catch on a low line drive off Wilmer Flores’ bat with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth inning of a 6-2 game.

Key stat

The Royals improved to a major league-best 17-1 when scoring four runs or more.

Up next

Kansas City LHP Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.71 ERA) will pitch Friday’s series opener against the Twins in Minnesota. The Giants have not yet announced a starter for Friday’s series opener against the Nationals in Washington.

