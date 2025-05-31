Pep Biel and Patrick Agyemang each score to lift Charlotte FC over Toronto FC 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Pep Biel and Patrick Agyemang each scored a goal in the second half to lift Charlotte FC…

TORONTO (AP) — Pep Biel and Patrick Agyemang each scored a goal in the second half to lift Charlotte FC over Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Charlotte (8-8-1) won for just the second time in eight games. Toronto (3-10-4) had two wins and five losses in the month of May.

Biel opened the scoring in the 56th minute. Liel Abada cut inside the penalty box to draw defenders and fed an unmarked Biel for a tap-in.

Agyemang scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th.

Charlotte outshot Toronto 18-7 (9-2) in shots on target.

David Bingham, making his first league start since October 2023, replaced Kristijan Kahlina, last year’s MLS Goalkeeper of the year, in the Charlotte goal.

Charlotte entered with a 1-6-1 record on the road, while Toronto’s 1-6-2 home record ranked 29th in the league. A 2-0 victory over D.C. United on May 10 remains Toronto’s lone home win of the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.