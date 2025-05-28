Live Radio
Patrick Schulte to miss US matches because of oblique injury

The Associated Press

May 28, 2025, 1:12 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte will miss the United States’ friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an oblique injury and was replaced on the roster Wednesday by Chicago’s Chris Brady.

Schulte was hurt during warmups ahead of Saturday’s Major League Soccer match against Charlotte.

Brady, who has not played for the national team, joins goalkeepers Matt Turner, Zack Steffen and Matt Freese on the U.S. roster.

Steffen hasn’t played for Colorado since May 14 because of an oblique injury.

The U.S. plays Turkey on June 7 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland three days later at Nashville, Tennessee, then meets Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti in the first round of the Gold Cup.

