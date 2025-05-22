Pato O’Ward looking to change his Indianapolis 500 thirst for victory by finding a cow to milk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward understands winners drink milk at the Indianapolis 500. He just doesn’t want a…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward understands winners drink milk at the Indianapolis 500.

He just doesn’t want a small oversight to cause him any more race day consternation. So during Thursday’s media day, O’Ward said he plans to participate in a superstition that he hopes will end the tough spills he’s endured in his first five Indy 500 starts.

Pole winner Robert Shwartzman recounted how after last weekend’s qualifying, he took part in the rookie tradition of milking a cow — and the role it’s believed to play in who quenches their thirst in victory lane.

“The woman, she came to me and said, ‘The people who didn’t milk the cow, they never won the Indy 500,’ and they were like (did not finish). It’s bad luck,” Shwartzman said. “Whoever milks the cow. Alexander Rossi did it. He won the 500. You have to milk the cow.”

Shwartzman described his personal experience with a “very calm, cute” cow named Indy.

O’Ward never got his chance to squeeze an udder because his rookie start came in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the race was run in August with no fans and the milking tradition was put on hold.

Since then, he’s finished sixth, fourth, second, 24th and second.

Two-time race winner Takuma Sato claimed he never took part in the tradition, but that didn’t seem to impress O’Ward, who eventually asked: “Are they always ready to just…?”

Finally, after Shwartzman suggested O’Ward wait until next year to make it right, O’Ward said he wasn’t content to have yet another race day spoiled. He wanted to milk a cow immediately.

The Indiana Dairy Association was quick to offer help.

“We know some farmers who know some cows who can make that happen,” the group posted on X.

Playing hooky

Ryan Hunter-Reay brought a special guest to the dais Thursday — his oldest son, Ryden.

The soon-to-be-sixth-grader wore a baseball cap, shorts and, of course, No. 23 socks to honor his dad, the 2014 Indy 500 winner.

Spending race week in Indianapolis was only part of the treat for Ryden Hunter-Reay. He also got to miss his last week of school.

“I think it’s better (here),” he said when asked about his absence from class.

And who does he think will win Sunday’s race?

“My dad,” he said.

Feeling better

Colton Herta canceled his local Community Day appearance Wednesday because he was under the weather.

By Thursday, he was feeling well enough to show up for his media day interview.

While Herta seems to be on the mend or Sunday’s race, he would feel much better with a higher starting spot. He qualified 29th Saturday, just 4 1/2 hours after crashing on his first qualifying attempt. He’ll start 27th because of the penalties assessed to two Team Penske cars.

At least he’s comfortable in the backup car his team scrambled to set up Saturday.

“It’s just like being in the other car, they patched everything pretty perfectly, which for me has never happened before, so it was a surprise,” Herta said. “It filled me with a lot of confidence, made it easier to get back to work.”

Drive for five

Helio Castroneves is the fourth and most recent member of Indy’s four-time winners club. His quest to become the race’s first five-time champion has been overshadowed by Kyle Larson’s second attempt at running the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, and by the Team Penske scandal.

The longtime Penske driver who now drives for Meyer Shank Racing will start 22nd after moving up two spots on the starting grid because of the penalties assessed to his two ex-teammates. It’s the third-lowest starting position of his 25 career Indy starts after he qualified 28th in 2020 and 27th in 2022.

The 50-year-old Brazilian also is completing his own double this season by competing in the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 in the same year.

“This place has been good to me, this place is amazing and I’m trying to get something special, to rewrite history,” Castroneves said. “So we’re going to have hard work to do, but I feel like we’re going to be up front very soon.”

