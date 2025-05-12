Parling to leave Wallabies to return to England as Leicester Tigers coach

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Former England international Geoff Parling will leave his role as assistant coach of Australia’s national team…

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Former England international Geoff Parling will leave his role as assistant coach of Australia’s national team to take over at English club Leicester Tigers next season.

The 41-year-old Parling will remain with the Wallabies until the end of the test series against the British & Irish Lions in August before joining up with Leicester, the team said Monday.

Parling was assistant coach with the Melbourne Rebels before moving to the Wallabies set-up.

As a player, Parling spent six seasons with Leicester, where he won two English league titles, and also represented the Lions.

“There are not many opportunities that would make myself and my family think about leaving Australia, the place we’ve called home for the past seven years,” Parling said, “but coming back to Leicester Tigers is one that we are really looking forward to.”

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.