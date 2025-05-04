Palmer dismisses social media ‘idiots’ after ending goal drought in Chelsea win

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer dismissed his critics on social media as “idiots” and “trolls” after scoring his…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer dismissed his critics on social media as “idiots” and “trolls” after scoring his first goal since January in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England international converted a penalty in stoppage time to end an 18-game scoring drought in all competitions, stretching back to Jan. 14.

“Obviously I went, what, three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do well, not just for myself but for my team,” Palmer said after the game.

“Social media nowadays is full of idiots, basically. The trolls and whatever. I don’t pay any attention to that. To score today, I’m happy, but it’s only one and I’ve got to keep improving and try to reach new levels.”

Palmer said it hurt him to have been getting chances and not scoring during his scoreless run.

“You’re letting your team down at the end of the day,” he said. “Personally, I feel like I am mentally strong anyway. Whatever people say doesn’t bother me. I’ve had it all my life growing up, so I don’t really care.

“But I feel pride helping the team and if I’m not doing that, obviously I’m not happy.”

Palmer netted 22 Premier League goals last season — his first with Chelsea after a move from Manchester City — to be second on the scoring list behind City’s Erling Haaland.

He has 15 goals now in this campaign.

