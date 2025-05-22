Pagdanganan among 4 tied for the LPGA lead in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Bianca Pagdanganan felt right at home in the stifling heat and humidity Thursday on…

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Bianca Pagdanganan felt right at home in the stifling heat and humidity Thursday on the Yucatan Peninsula, using her power to set up a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a four-way share of the lead in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Pagdanganan, the 27-year-old from the Philippines, managed to hit all but two greens despite not spending much time in the fairway. Her two-putt birdie from 15 feet allowed her to join Chisato Iwai, Jenny Shin and Brianna Do.

The wind was enough of a challenge on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba. It was the heat index that became the biggest challenge and limited the scoring chances.

Shin was the first to reach 68, making seven birdies but slowed with a double bogey on the 16th hole. Asked about her good start, Shin replied, “I actually don’t remember because it’s so hot. I don’t remember the first birdie.”

But she remembered having a hot putter, mostly for birdie and a few parts. Still, it was hard getting past the stifling conditions.

“I didn’t anticipate heat like this,” Shin said. “I was really shocked when I got here. Definitely does feel like I’m in Southeast Asia. Been hydrating a lot. Drinking a lot of salted water. A lot of electrolytes. I haven’t really been practicing, so I’m going to head straight to the hotel room after this.”

Chisato birdied two of her last five holes, while Do got off to a superb start and was 4 under through her opening five holes. She cooled after that, with one bogey and a birdie on the 18th to claim a share of the lead.

Five more players, including Hye-Jin Choi and Jenny Bae, were at 69.

Charley Hull, at No. 15 in the world the highest-ranked player in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open, missed short putts down the stretch and had to settle for a 72. One of those misses came on the par-5 13th, when she hit her second shot to inside 3 feet.

Pagdanganan felt at relative ease during the round.

“It felt like a pretty easy round, which honestly I haven’t felt that in a while,” she said. “To be able to have that out here feels really good. I hit a lot of greens — not a lot of fairways. But I felt like it didn’t matter that much to me today. I felt like I was swinging it pretty good. I had a pretty clear headspace.

“So I guess mentally and physically everything just lined up really well for me today.”

It was a tough day for two of the more prominent Mexican players. Gaby Lopez, who played a role in getting the LPGA back to Mexico for the first time since 2017, had eight bogeys in her round of 79. Maria Fassi, a former NCAA champion at Arkansas, had two early birdies but struggled to a 75.

Mayakoba previously hosted a PGA Tour event, and then it had a LIV Golf event last year.

