Padres take on the Rockies after Merrill’s 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (25-13, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-33, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

San Diego Padres (25-13, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-33, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nicholas Pivetta (5-1, 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-6, 9.90 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -250, Rockies +204; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies after Jackson Merrill had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado is 6-33 overall and 4-16 at home. The Rockies have a 3-6 record in games decided by one run.

San Diego has a 25-13 record overall and an 11-9 record in road games. The Padres have an 8-4 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .276 batting average, and has seven doubles, five home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 11 for 31 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has five doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 18 for 38 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .226 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Padres: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Aaron Schunk: 10-Day IL (groin), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

